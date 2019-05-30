Seniors to be celebrated in Lacombe during Seniors Week June 3-7

The focus will be placed on those 55 and older in the community June 3-7 as Lacombe celebrates Seniors Week.

The annual event is one of the more anticipated events for the community’s eldest generations, offering them a chance to get out and explore the many programs, activities and services available to them.

“It’s something they look forward to all year round – as soon as the posters come out, they’re picking out the things they want to attend,” said Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Seniors Service Coordinator Carlene Wagner.

“A lot of it is just to get seniors aware of what is offered in our community as far as things for them to continue doing, fitness and extracurricular involvement and some are just to create that special environment for them to be pampered for the week.”

A number of community organizations are responsible for putting on a variety of events from fitness and art-related activities to more social events with all either free of charge, or at a minimal cost to those in attendance.

Festivities officially kick off on Monday, June 3 with FCSS’ Afternoon at the Movies, where attendees can watch the 1954 comedy “The Long, Long Trailer.” Tickets, which can be purchased at the FCSS office, are $5 each and include pop and popcorn.

While many events are similar to past years, such as mural walking tours, a Strawberry Tea at the Kozy Korner, and an Ice Cream Social at the Lacombe Extended Care, there are a few new additions to the schedule.

Among them is a basic painting class offered by Lifelong Learning at the Lacombe Mall, and urban poling – otherwise known as Nordic walking (described as skiing without the skis) – at the Lacombe Memorial Centre which is being put on by the Primary Care Network.

“We want to ensure that generation is well taken care of and involved in our community,” said Wagner. “It’s a good way to have them see what resources are available in our community and an encouragement for them to get out.”

Blackfalds also formally declared Seniors Week in the town, and the Blackfalds FCSS will host a celebration of their own in the form of a walking tour at Ellis Bird Farm on Tuesday, June 4. A bus will leave the Blackfalds Multi-plex at 1 p.m. and leave Ellis at 3:30 p.m. Those interesting in going on the walking tour at Ellis Bird Farm are asked to register early as space is limited by emailing fcss@blackfalds.com or phoning (403)600-9066.

See below for a full list of events.

Monday June 3:

Kids and Seniors Art Project

Tiny Tracks Daycare

Drop-in 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tiny Tracks Daycare Drop-in 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. FCSS Afternoon at the Movies

Showing “The Long, Long Trailer”

Lacombe City Cinemas at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and include pop and popcorn,

available at FCSS office

Tuesday June 4:

Seniors workout and refreshment

Burman University

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Burman University 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Seniors Lunch

Kozy Korner

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

$6 per person

Kozy Korner 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. $6 per person Basic Painting Class

Lifelong Learning in the Lacombe Centre Mall

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Lifelong Learning in the Lacombe Centre Mall 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Ice Cream Social

Lacombe Extended Care

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lacombe Extended Care 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ellis Bird Farm Walking Tour

Bus leaves Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Registration required

Wednesday June 5:

Water fitness – low impact

Lacombe Kinsmen Aquatic Centre

7:50 a.m. – 8:50 a.m., 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lacombe Kinsmen Aquatic Centre 7:50 a.m. – 8:50 a.m., 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chair Stretching

Lifelong Learning in the Lacombe Centre Mall

9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Lifelong Learning in the Lacombe Centre Mall 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Strawberry Tea

Kozy Korner

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

$3 per person

Thursday June 6:

Coffee and Computers

Lifelong Learning in the Lacombe Centre Mall

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lifelong Learning in the Lacombe Centre Mall 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mural Tour

Meet at the LMC front doors at 10:30 a.m.

Meet at the LMC front doors at 10:30 a.m. Urban Poling

Southside of the Lacombe Memorial Centre

1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Poles provided

Southside of the Lacombe Memorial Centre 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Poles provided Ladies Auxiliary Tea & Juke Box live band

Lacombe Legion

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday June 7:

Come and Go Coffee

Lacombe Writers Group at the Mary C Moore Library

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lacombe Writers Group at the Mary C Moore Library 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fashion Show

Lacombe Senior Citizen’s Lodge

2 p.m.

Saturday June 8: