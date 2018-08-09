Saving Ginger: area pit bull to become police dog

Finding a furever home for a rambunctious pit bull wasn’t an easy task, but soon she’ll not only have a home, but a job.

Ginger, a two-year-old pit bull with Off the W.A.L. Animal Rescue, has been accepted into the Universal K9 program in Texas, where she’ll be trained to become a police dog.

“She will be a drug-sniffing, criminal-busting canine,” said Linlee Landsiedel, founder of Off the W.A.L. “She’s incredibly smart . She’s absolutely brilliant, but without a job, nothing’s enough for her. She’s never fulfilled. This is exactly what she needs.

“She’s going to nail it.”

Bursting at the seams with energy, Ginger is the kind of dog that never slows down unless she’s sleeping. She doesn’t tire easily, but is quick to pick up and learn tricks from those who have the time to teach them to her.

It’s that energy, however, that has kept her in the care of rescues for the majority of her life. Originally from a rescue in Saskatchewan, she was transferred to Saving Grace in Alix when they didn’t have the resources to facilitate her. Saving Grace spent about a year with her, while Paws Unleashed worked on training her before Landsiedel took her on.

They tried to get her adopted, but her over-abundance of energy proved to be too much for potential adopters, combined with the fact that she’s not good with other dogs or cats – her only real drawback, according to Landsiedel.

“She’s so incredibly affectionate and just so crazy smart. I’ve always joked that if someone had the time and wanted to, they could teach her to get them a beer,” she said. “She’s so eager to please.”

That trait will aid her well when she enters police dog training – a four to six week program specifically geared towards pit bulls. Upon completion, she’ll be donated to the police in Texas.

The only challenge now, is getting her there.

The plan is to drive Ginger down, and a gentleman has stepped forward to offer to driver here there. Still, they’re hoping to raise about $3,000 to cover the travel costs through a GoFundMe page.

Created July 21, the page has only raised $170 of their $3,000 goal to cover travel costs – primarily for gas and accommodations should they be needed along the way.

To help send Ginger to Texas, visit www.gofundme.com/gingers-trip-to-texas?member=478798.

Off the W.A.L. Animal Rescue is a Central Alberta rescue that has come to take on dogs and cats that are overlooked by some of the other, larger rescues. It originally was started in 2015, and has foster homes in Lacombe, Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Benalto and Red Deer.