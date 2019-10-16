Sarah Palmer provides Green Party option for Red Deer-Lacombe

Sarah Palmer is the Green Party candidate for the riding of Red Deer-Lacombe.

She was confirmed as the candidate Sept. 30, replacing the original candidate, Desmond Bull of Maskwacis. Bull was confirmed by Green Party officials to have resigned.

Despite attempts to reach Palmer for an interview, the Lacombe Globe was not able to make contact as of the time of press. Palmer did not participate in any debates within the riding, but that hasn’t stopped her from giving the electorate a green option in the riding.

“She has joined the Green Party because she agrees wholeheartedly with their policies and wants to make the world a better place. She believes that the Greens have both the will and the expertise to make this happen,” says her bio on the Green Party website.

Palmer’s “curiosity and love for the outdoors” saw her pursue a career in Earth Sciences.

Palmer has volunteered for recycling and waste reduction programs, and since 2014 has fought to stop “unrestricted” pollution from a pulp mill in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, and in 2017, served as the president of the Ottawa Chapter of For Our Grandchildren, which aims to raise awareness of climate issues.

She has degrees from Saint Mary’s University (BSc cum laude 1986, honours 1991), Dalhousie University (MSc 1995), and Queen’s University (PhD 2005). She has a doctorate in geochemistry, which she obtained while raising her two, now-adult daughters as a single parent.

As a geoscientist with PGO, she has written reports and analyses of properties for the TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange), and has been published multiple times in scientific journals. She’s taught graduate level science, and worked on field mapping research projects for the past 15 years, including the Lithoprobe East and the National Geoscience Mapping Program (NATMAP).

The Green Party’s platform is heavily focused on measures to address what they refer to as a “climate emergency,” and transitioning to a green economy through a 20-step plan called “Mission: Possible.” They’ve pledged not to approve any pipeline, oil, coal or drilling projects and ban gas-powered cars by 2030.

They have also promised to implement a national pharmacare plan to the tune of $27 billion.

For full platform details, visit www.greenparty.ca/en/platform.