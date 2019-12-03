Santa, the Grinch, and Lacombe youth and scouts save Christmas with food drive

On Nov. 27, Santa and the Grinch worked together for a good cause.

The pair participated in a community food drive and Christmas parade in Lacombe. All tolled, more than 450 kg (almost 1,000 lbs) of food as well as several cash donations were collected for the Lacombe Food Bank in two hours.

The annual food drive and Christmas parade was organized by youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Lacombe 1st Scout Troop. Cst. Kristy Walker of the Lacombe Police Service escorted the parade, Santa rode on a float and the Grinch drove his decked-out car. Youth and adult leaders went door to door in several Lacombe neighbourhoods along the parade route collecting food bank donations.

“This was my first time participating in the Christmas food bank drive,” said Reegan ZoBell. “I liked seeing how happy people were to help other people. It was a fun way to do community service and help individuals who really need it.”

Christmas is a wonderful time of year, but it can also be a challenging time for families who struggle to make ends meet. There is often an extra demand on food banks during the Christmas season and the food collected will help to ensure that local families have food on their tables this holiday season. That’s a Christmas miracle that’s worth working for.

-Submitted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Lacombe 1st Scout Troop