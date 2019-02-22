Running car stolen in Lacombe, police urge residents to lock up while warming up

Lacombe Police are urging people to keep their cars locked when warming them up following a recent car theft within the city.

On Monday, Feb. 18 at approximately 7:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle stolen near the Greenway Inn and Hwy 2A area of Lacombe. The victim reported they had left their vehicle running to warm it up while waiting inside.

Attempts by police to locate the vehicle came up negative, and further investigation determined a male suspect had been standing outside the rear, west entrance of the inn before quickly jumping in and driving away in the vehicle.

The suspect, described as male, approximately 5’10 – 6’ tall, wearing a black coat and touque and a grey hoodie, is still outstanding and the investigation is ongoing, according to police. The vehicle, however, was located in the Blackfalds area and returning to its owner.

In light of colder temperatures, LPS is reminding all to ensure their vehicles are locked, especially while warming them up.

“We want to remind the citizens of Lacombe to be vigilant and to call in any suspicious activity day or night as we offer 24-hour service, seven days a week,” said Cst. Vaughan Bleasdale.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact LPS at (403)782-3279 or local police. Anyone who wished to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.