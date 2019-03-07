Red Deer man charged with possession of stolen goods by Lacombe Police

A Red Deer man has been charged by Lacombe Police Service in relation to a number of break and enters in the city.

Justin Eric Arnault, 32, of Red Deer was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, on count of possession of break-in instruments, one count of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of failure to comply with a probation order and one count of disobeying a court order.

On Feb. 22, at approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the Elizabeth Park area of Lacombe after reports of a man entering backyards. They located Arnault, who matched witnesses’ description and after investigation, he was found in possession of stolen property as well as break and enter tools.

The stolen property in his possession was related to an increased number of break and enters in the city and was subsequently charged under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Arnault was released by way of Recognizance and was scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court on Feb. 26.

“The Lacombe Police would like to thank the citizens of Lacombe for remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activity. Crime occurs at all hours of the day and it is important that we work together to reduce crime in the area,” said Cnst. Vaughan Bleasdale.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Lacombe Police Service at (403)782-3279 or local police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800=222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.