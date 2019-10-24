Red Deer-Lacombe students re-elect Blaine Calkins in mock vote

Like their voter-age counterparts, students of Red Deer-Lacombe “re-elected” incumbent Conservative MP Blaine Calkins in Student Vote Canada 2019 mock election.

Across 47 schools within the riding, Calkins received 3,618 votes or 57.51 per cent. The NDP’s Lauren Pezzella came in second with 1,041 or 16.55 per cent of the votes. The Green Party’s Sarah Palmer overtook the Liberals in third place, receiving 739 votes or 11.75 per cent. Liberal Tiffany Rose received 574 or 9.12 per cent of the vote, while the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Laura Lynn Thompson received 319 votes or just 5.07 per cent.

While the ultimate victor both in the riding, as well as nationally, was the same as the federal election on Oct. 21, students overall liked the NDP and Green Party more than their elders at the polls. This was reflected across the country, as more than 1.1 million students from 7,981 schools gave the Liberals a 112-seat minority, while the NDP came in second with 98 seats. The Conservatives fell to 93 seats, the Green Party received 27 seats, and the Bloc Quebecois received 12 seats.

However, the Conservatives did win the popular vote with 25.1 per cent, followed by the NDP with 24.8 per cent and the Liberals in third with 22.3 per cent, proving students were even more divided on who should form government than those who cast official ballots Monday.

There were some differences between schools, with rural-area and faith-based schools tending to be much more in favour of the Conservatives, while the incumbent MP lost ground to the NDP and Green Party in many major centre schools in Red Deer.

Central Alberta Christian High School had 85.51 per cent (59 votes) of the vote go towards Calkins and the Conservatives, but it was just one of two schools in Red Deer-Lacombe to see the People’s Party come in second with six votes. The Liberals came in third with two, while the NDP and Green Party were tied for fourth with one vote apiece. Ponoka Christian was the other school that saw the PPC finish second with 11.76 per cent to the CPC’s 88.24 per cent. All other parties were shutout of votes.

Lacombe Junior High School saw Calkins take 71.01 per cent of the vote, followed by the NDP. The PPC and Greens were tied for fourth, edging the Liberals in last place by just one vote.

Lacombe Composite High School saw Calkins receive 255 votes or 72.65 per cent, followed by the NDP with 38. As was the case in many schools in the riding, the Green Party overtook the Liberals for third, finishing with 29 votes, while the Liberals 16 votes would narrowly put them ahead of the PPC’s 13. Similar results were seen at Lacombe Upper Elementary, Iron Ridge Junior Campus in Blackfalds, Alix MAC School, Bentley School, and Father Lacombe Catholic School.

Lacombe Christian School gave Calkins the largest mandate, with 89.58 per cent of the votes cast. The NDP and Liberals were tied for second, beating the Green Party by a single vote, while the PPC were shut out.

Terrace Ridge School and St. Gregory the Great Catholic School both saw the Green Party overtake all other parties to finish a distant second behind the Conservatives. St. Gregory was the only school within the riding to see the NDP finish last.

However, results of the student vote were a much different story in the Maskwacis area.

The Conservatives, People’s Party and Green Party were all completely shutout at Mamawi Atosketan Native School, which saw all but one of their votes go to the NDP’s Pezzella. The Liberals’ Rose had the lone non-NDP vote.

Nipisihkopahk Secondary School, meanwhile, leaned in favour of the Green Party with 40 votes (33.9 per cent), over the NDP with 35 votes (29.66 per cent). Conservatives came in third with 18 (15.25 per cent) while the Liberals were a narrow fourth with 13 votes (11.02 per cent) over the PPC with 12 votes (10.17 per cent).

It was a tight race at Parkview Adventist Academy, too, with Calkins winning by just one vote (32.73 per cent) over the NDP who received 30.91 per cent. The Liberals came in third with 23.64 per cent, followed by the Greens at 10.91 per cent. The PPC received just one vote.

For detailed Student Vote results, visit https://studentvote.ca/canada/student-vote-canada-2019-the-results.