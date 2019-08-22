Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins disappointed by Ethics Committee decision not to allow Ethics Commissioner to testify

The Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics met to discuss Opposition Member of Parliaments’ requests to have the Ethics Commissioner testify at committee and further investigate the Prime Minister’s latest ethics scandal.

All but one Liberal Member of Parliament on the committee voted against our motion, ensuring Canadians would not be able to hear from the Ethics Commissioner. The meeting was attended by MPs from the Conservative Party of Canada, the Liberal Party, the NDP, the Green Party and the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation.

Blaine Calkins, Member of Parliament for Red Deer – Lacombe issued the following statement in response:

“It is profoundly disappointing but unsurprising that the majority of the Liberals on the Ethics Committee decided to put the Liberal Party before our country. Time and again we have seen that this Liberal Government doesn’t understand the difference between patriotism and political partisanship.

“Today the Liberals on the committee told Canadians that they believe the Prime Minister is above the rule of law, and that Canadians don’t deserve accountability or transparency from their elected officials. They are far more concerned about partisan politics and the upcoming election than they are about the foundational institutions of our country.

“While the Liberals on the committee may be content to try and obstruct Canadians from learning the truth, the final verdict rests with Canadians. Over the past four years, it has become abundantly clear that the Liberals are not as advertised. On October 21st Canadians will have the opportunity to tell the Prime Minister themselves by electing a new Conservative government that will focus on helping everyday Canadians get ahead, unlike the Liberals who are focused on their powerful and well-connected friends, even while mired in repeated ethical scandal.”