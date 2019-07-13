RCMP looking for suspects tied to stolen credit card, vehicle, and Blackfalds licence plate

Stettler RCMP are seeking more information about two suspects who attempted to use a credit card from a stolen vehicle, while using a different vehicle with a licence plate reported stolen from Blackfalds, Alta.

On Thursday, July 4, an SUV was reported stolen from a residence in Stettler, Alta., as per an RCMP release, with a credit card inside. A female suspect tried to use the credit card at a local business in Stettler, but was unsuccessful and paid for her transaction in cash.

Her and another male suspect believed to be associated with the attempted use of the credit card, were using a vehicle with a licence plate reported stolen from Blackfalds, Alta.

Those with information about the incident or any other crime are asked to contact the Stettler RCMP Detachment at (403) 742-3381 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at (403) 340-8477 (TIPS).

Stettler RCMP also remind the public to remove valuables from vehicles while they’re not in use.