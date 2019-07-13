RCMP looking for suspects tied to stolen credit card, vehicle, and Blackfalds licence plate

Published on: July 13, 2019 | Last Updated: July 13, 2019 12:10 AM EDT

Stettler RCMP are seeking more information about two suspects, including this woman, who allegedly attempted to use a credit card from a stolen vehicle. Supplied

Share Adjust Comment Print

Stettler RCMP are seeking more information about two suspects who attempted to use a credit card from a stolen vehicle,  while using a different vehicle with a licence plate reported stolen from Blackfalds, Alta.

On Thursday, July 4, an SUV was reported stolen from a residence in Stettler, Alta., as per an RCMP release, with a credit card inside. A female suspect tried to use the credit card at a local business in Stettler, but was unsuccessful and paid for her transaction in cash.

Her and another male suspect believed to be associated with the attempted use of the credit card, were using a vehicle with a licence plate reported stolen from Blackfalds, Alta.

Those with information about the incident or any other crime are asked to contact the Stettler RCMP Detachment at (403) 742-3381 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at (403) 340-8477 (TIPS).

Stettler RCMP also remind the public to remove valuables from vehicles while they’re not in use.

Stettler RCMP are seeking more information about the attempted use of a credit card from a vehicle stolen in Stettler on July 4, 2019. The licence plate on the associated vehicle used by the two suspects believed to have tried to use the stolen credit card, was reported stolen from Blackfalds. Photo supplied

Stettler RCMP are seeking more information about the attempted use of a credit card from a vehicle stolen in Stettler on July 4, 2019. The licence plate on the associated vehicle used by the two suspects believed to have tried to use the stolen credit card, was reported stolen from Blackfalds. Photo supplied

Comments