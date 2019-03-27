Possible phone scam targeting City of Lacombe residents

The City of Lacombe is warning residents of a phone scam offering zero per cent interest rates on payments.

Calls are displayed as the “Town of Lacombe” on caller ID displays, rather than “City of Lacombe” and an automated message pronouncing Lacombe as “Lacomb-ee” is played.

The City of Lacombe advises residents that it is not a call coming from the city, as they will never contact citizens to make offers or solicit personal information over the phone.

The Lacombe Police Service (LPS) is aware of the situation and all are asked to exercise caution when answering suspicious phone calls, and advised to avoid providing personal or banking information over the phone.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to contact LPS at (403)782-3279.