Poppy campaign begins in Lacombe with First Poppy Ceremony

Commemorative first poppies were given to area dignitaries as the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79 officially kicked off its annual poppy campaign.

On Friday at 11 a.m. at Lacombe City Hall, legion President Kathy Hobbs, and Past President Barb Burnett pinned the first poppies given out in the region over the hearts of City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey and Lacombe County Reeve Paula Law.

“Not only is it important, it’s an honour to be here and receive the first poppy,” said Creasey. “I know that the people of Lacombe and area will come out in droves to support the important work the legion does and I would encourage everyone to purchase a poppy and be generous with your donations.”

Law echoed his sentiments.

“It truly is an honour to receive one of the first poppies and to support the legion – they do great work and it’s all volunteers on it,” she said. “The other part is we need to remember those that fought and served so that we can have what we have today. We have the freedoms today that we would not have if it wasn’t for them. This is a great way to support them and remember.”

The First Poppy Ceremony is an annual one. On a national level, the first poppy was given the Gov. Gen. Julie Payette on Oct. 15, 2019, but the campaign is formally launched on the last Friday of October.

Poppy boxes will be distributed to local businesses and all are encouraged to pick up a poppy and make a donation. Funds collected over the course of the campaign are put into the Poppy Fund, which is then put back into the community. The Lacombe branch often allocates fund to hospital and care centres, student bursaries, as well as senior and, of course, veteran comforts.

“That’s our top priority,” said Hobbs. “Our veterans, something we forget, are not just soldiers – they’re the RCMP, the firefighters, paramedics. Everyone in that uniform section of service is a veteran. We lose sight of that, of course, because the legion was set up by soldiers coming back.”

This year, however, the legion is not only in need of donations to help veterans and other groups in the community, but volunteers to help run the campaign. As of Friday morning they only had about 11, and about 25-30 are needed to help make the campaign successful. Non-legion and legion members alike are welcome to help, and those interested are asked to either stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79, located at 5138 49 St. in Lacombe, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., or phone the legion at (403)782-6441 and leave a message.

The Royal Canadian Legion has also brought back their digital poppies, which can be created at mypoppy.ca. Donations can be made online, and funds will be directed towards local legions.

For more information on the Poppy Campaign, visit www.legion.ca/remembrance/the-poppy-campaign.