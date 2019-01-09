Ponoka RCMP looking to locate missing male

The Ponoka RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Austin Weinrich. Weinrich was last seen in the area of the Centennial Centre in Ponoka on Monday Jan. 7, 2019, at approximately 2:20 p.m. It is believed that Weinrich may be in the Ponoka or Vegreville area.

Austin Weinrich is described as:

5’7″ tall

125 lbs

Short brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of “$” on his neck.