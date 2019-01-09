Ponoka RCMP looking to locate missing male
The Ponoka RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Austin Weinrich. Weinrich was last seen in the area of the Centennial Centre in Ponoka on Monday Jan. 7, 2019, at approximately 2:20 p.m. It is believed that Weinrich may be in the Ponoka or Vegreville area.
Austin Weinrich is described as:
- 5’7″ tall
- 125 lbs
- Short brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Tattoo of “$” on his neck.
If you know the whereabouts of Austin Weinrich, contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
