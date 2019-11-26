Photos: Town of Blackfalds gets lit for the holidays Ashli Barrett More from Ashli Barrett Published on: November 26, 2019 | Last Updated: November 26, 2019 12:25 AM EST Annabelle Goodwin, held by mom Nicole, takes in the Christmas lights during Light Up Blackfalds Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Share Adjust Comment Print The “Pixel Tree” lights up at the centre of Tayles Spray Park during the Light Up Blackfalds event Saturday night. Hundreds of people turned out to see the park in its lit-up glory, as well as grab some free hot chocolate, visit with Santa and play some “reindeer” games. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Cara Penney, 9, tries to hook her ring on the antlers of a reindeer cutout during Light Up Blackfalds Saturday night in the Town of Blackfalds. There were several lawn-style games on site for kids to play ahead of the lights going on at 5:15 p.m. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Dancers from Dancer’s Edge Studio in Blackfalds perform at Tayles Spray Park ahead of the lighting of the park Saturday night during Light Up Blackfalds. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Chelsea Hougestol, left, Jen Campbell, and Matt Hougestol (left to right) pose for a picture by the Town of Blackfalds’ new ornament addition during Light Up Blackfalds Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Two-year-old Gideon Thibault and his sister Chandra, 4, talk with Santa during Light Up Blackfalds Saturday, Nov. 23. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Blackfalds residents walk through Tayles Spray Park after it was lit up for the holiday season Saturday. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Annabelle Goodwin, held by mom Nicole, takes in the Christmas lights during Light Up Blackfalds Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Lacombe Midget A Rockets kicks off season with pair of wins Photos: Town of Blackfalds gets lit for the holidays
