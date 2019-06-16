Photos: Town of Blackfalds celebrates 2019 Blackfalds Days Ashli Barrett More from Ashli Barrett Published on: June 16, 2019 | Last Updated: June 16, 2019 5:35 AM EDT Blackfalds Town Councillor Will Taylor tosses candy to parade goers on Broadway Ave. during the annual Blackfalds Days parade on Saturday, June 16, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Share Adjust Comment Print Al Azhar Shriners zoomed around the parade route on their mini cars during the 2019 Blackfalds Parade in Blackfalds, Alta. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr tosses candy from the back of a Ford Mustang provided by Lacombe Ford during the Blackfalds Days parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Blackfalds, Alta. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Beyond Dance students showcased handsprings, handstands, cartwheels and more during the Blackfalds Days parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Students from Dancer’s Edge studio in Blackfalds busted a few moves on Broadway Ave. during the annual Blackfalds Days parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Blackfalds Pirates baseball and fastball players were among sports teams represented in the 2019 Blackfalds Days Parade in Blackfalds, Alta. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Total Eclipse Glass and Jewelery, based in Blackfalds, had one of a few cars from years and decades past in the Blackfalds Days parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A show n’ shine was held following the parade, just off Hwy 2A. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe A pair of unicycle riders made their way along the 2019 Blackfalds Days Parade route on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Blackfalds, Alta. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Central Alberta Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu students show off their strength and skill during the 2019 Blackfalds Days Parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Blackfalds, Alta. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe The Blackfalds Pentecostal Church float featured a large globe and a number of houses to align with this year’s 2019 Blackfalds Days Parade theme, “Small Town, Big Dreams.” Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Rimbey Rodeo Queen Kaylee Shantz and Rimbey Rodeo PrincessJamie Davies wave from atop their horses during the 2019 Blackfalds Days Parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Blackfalds, Alta. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Emergency Management & Protective Services Manager Ken Morrison, a former member of the Blackfalds RCMP, high-fives parade-goers from atop a police segway during the annual Blackfalds Days parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe A 7 Eleven Slurpee waves to parade goers during the 2019 Blackfalds Days Parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe The Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band performs during the 2019 Blackfalds Days Parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe A Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band saxophone player adds a bit of flourish to the band’s rendition of parade classic “Hey Baby” during the annual Blackfalds Days parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe A Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band saxophone player adds a bit of flourish to the band’s rendition of parade classic “Hey Baby” during the annual Blackfalds Days parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Azel Titterington, 2, meets one of the goats at the petting zoo that was part of the Kids Zone at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena as part of the 2019 Blackfalds Days festivities. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe A couple of kids – baby goats – cuddle up together during a quieter moment in the petting zoo at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena. A kids zone, featuring bouncy castles, face painting and more was open during the afternoon, with an outdoor market in the parking lot as part of the 2019 Blackfalds Days festivities on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Joshua Kadaali, 5, was all smiles as he met his favourite superhero, Spider-Man, in the Kids Zone at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena as part of Blackfalds Days festivities on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe Education Minister Adriana Lagrange visits students in Lacombe
