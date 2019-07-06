Photos: Kids flex their muscles during Superkids Triathlon in Blackfalds

Published on: July 6, 2019 | Last Updated: July 6, 2019 7:20 PM EDT

Batman (Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole) guides cyclists through the course during the Superkids Triathlon at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre on the morning of July 6, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Share Adjust Comment Print

A total of 79 “Superkids” showed their strength Saturday morning during the third annual Superkids Triathlon in Blackfalds.

Featuring swimming, biking and running components, the event aims to give children 5-12 years of age a taste of what a real triathlon is like, but in a fun, non-competitive, and supportive atmosphere.

Race times weren’t logged, but every child was rewarded with a finishing medal, as well as a jumbo freezie to help them cool down after their morning full of exercise.

As is tradition during the event, volunteers donned their own capes and costumes – or fire helmets – to represent a plethora of superheros and add to the fun of the event.

Freestyle was the most popular choice for kids in the swimming portion of the Superkids Triathlon in Blackfalds on the morning of Saturday, July 6 at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Water splashes over a Superkids Triathlon swimmer during the swimming portion of the Superkids Triathlon in Blackfalds on the morning of Saturday, July 6 at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre.

Water splashes over a Superkids Triathlon swimmer during the swimming portion of the Superkids Triathlon in Blackfalds on the morning of Saturday, July 6 at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A Superkids Triathlon participant peeks her head out of the water during the swimming portion of the event in Blackfalds on the morning of Saturday, July 6 at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre.

Parents and other family members stand in the spectator area waiting for their child’s turn in the pool during the Superkids Triathlon at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre on the morning of July 6, 2019.

Watched by their parents in the viewing area, one of the last groups of swimmers of the annual Superkids Triathlon finishes their first length of the Abbey Centre pool on the morning of Saturday, June 6, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A pair of Superkids Triathlon participants leave the start line following a quick towel dry after the swimming portion of the event at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Batman (Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole) directs a cyclist with a Batman t-shirt around a curve in the Superkids Triathlon course at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Kaden McDermott, 7, gets a push from dad Scott McDermott during the cycling portion of the Superkids Triathlon on the morning of July 6, 2019 at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre.

A cyclist carefully guides her bike through pylons lining either side of the course for the Superkids Triathlon at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A runner flies down the path around the Blackfalds Abbey Centre during the annual Superkids Triathlon on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Blackfalds, Alta. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A medal is placed around the neck of a Superkids Triathlon finisher on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Alex Lacasse, 5, reacts to receiving a medal after completing the Superkids Triathlon on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Kaden McDermott, 7, and dad Scott McDermott high-five a course volunteer as they finish the Superkids Triathlon on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Blackfalds Abbey Centre. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Volunteers and Town of Blackfalds staff, all dressed as superheros, gather for a group picture along the path on the east side of the Abbey Centre following the conclusion of the Superkids Triathlon on the morning of July 6, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Comments