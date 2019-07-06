Photos: Kids flex their muscles during Superkids Triathlon in Blackfalds

A total of 79 “Superkids” showed their strength Saturday morning during the third annual Superkids Triathlon in Blackfalds.

Featuring swimming, biking and running components, the event aims to give children 5-12 years of age a taste of what a real triathlon is like, but in a fun, non-competitive, and supportive atmosphere.

Race times weren’t logged, but every child was rewarded with a finishing medal, as well as a jumbo freezie to help them cool down after their morning full of exercise.

As is tradition during the event, volunteers donned their own capes and costumes – or fire helmets – to represent a plethora of superheros and add to the fun of the event.