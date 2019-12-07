Photos: CP Holiday Train rolls through Blackfalds Ashli Barrett More from Ashli Barrett Published on: December 7, 2019 | Last Updated: December 7, 2019 3:38 PM EST Scott Helman performs aboard the CP Holiday Train during its stop in Blackfalds Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Share Adjust Comment Print The CP Holiday Train rolls into Blackfalds, Alta. on Friday, Dec. 12, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) CP Holiday Train goers grab pictures with the different lit train cars as it rolls into Blackfalds Friday, December 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Madeline Merlo performs during the CP Holiday Train’s stop in Blackfalds on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) (Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Blackfalds residents and CP Holiday Train goers pass by the lit train cars during the train’s stop in Blackfalds Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Canadian musician Scott Helman is bathed in green stage light as he performs aboard the CP Holiday Train during its stop in Blackfalds, Alta. on Friday. Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Scott Helman performs aboard the CP Holiday Train during its stop in Blackfalds Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Scott Helman performs aboard the CP Holiday Train before a huge crowd gathered for the train’s stop in Blackfalds Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) CP Holiday Train goers grab pictures with the different lit train cars as it rolls into Blackfalds Friday, December 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Scott Helman performs during the CP Holiday Train’s stop in Blackfalds, Alta. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole and the Blackfalds Food Bank’s Jeanette Edwards accept $3,500 from the CP Holiday Train team for the food bank. Non-parishable goods were also collected on site for the food bank. (Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Some in attendance at the CP Holiday Train got a boost overtop of the crowd to see the concert during the stop in Blackfalds, Alta. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Scott Helman performs aboard the CP Holiday Train during its stop in Blackfalds Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) (Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Blackfalds residents and CP Holiday Train goers pass by the lit train cars during the train’s stop in Blackfalds Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) A Blackfalds RCMP member watches as the CP Holiday Train streams past him and out of the community Friday night following the train’s stop in the Town of Blackfalds. (Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) New Lacombe Community Health Centre set to open its doors Photos: CP Holiday Train rolls through Blackfalds
