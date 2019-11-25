Photos: Building together with the Central Alberta Woodworkers Guild

The Central Alberta Woodworkers Guild helped fathers, sons and daughters build bird houses at a recent Lacombe Parent Link event.

The family-oriented building project saw each family build and paint a bird house, a piggy bank or pencil holding set, assisted by members of the woodworkers guild.

Parent Link provides different activities for fathers and their children throughout the year. The woodworkers guild meets once a month in various locations in both the Lacombe and Red Deer area to learn from each other, go on tours, and work on community building projects.

–Submitted by the Central Alberta Woodworkers Guild