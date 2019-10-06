Photos: Blackfalds Fire Department focuses on fire prevention during open house

Fire prevention – and perhaps a bit of fun – mixed as the Blackfalds Fire Department held on open house last Saturday.

Dozens of families visited the fire hall, located at 4401 South St. in Blackfalds, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to learn about various fire prevention techniques, go for a spin in a fire engine alongside local firefighters, meet Sparky the Fire Dog and enjoy some barbecued hot dogs.

The event coincided with the start of national Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 6-12.