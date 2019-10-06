Photos: Blackfalds Fire Department focuses on fire prevention during open house

Lucas Stendie, 6, gets some help from Taylor Stendie, 9, in putting out a virtual fire during an open house at the Blackfalds Fire Hall on Saturday afternoon. The game is designed to teach kids how to put out fires using a fire extinguisher in a safe environment, while also giving them the tast of how difficult it may be to put out some fires with a standard extinguisher.
Fire prevention – and perhaps a bit of fun – mixed as the Blackfalds Fire Department held on open house last Saturday.
Dozens of families visited the fire hall, located at 4401 South St. in Blackfalds, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to learn about various fire prevention techniques, go for a spin in a fire engine alongside local firefighters, meet Sparky the Fire Dog and enjoy some barbecued hot dogs.
The event coincided with the start of national Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 6-12.
Families line up to go for a ride in a fire engine alongside local firefighters during an open house at the Blackfalds Fire Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Luke, 5, and Noah Mertes, 2, work together to put out a virtual fire with a laser-equipped fire extinguisher during an open house at the Blackfalds Fire Hall on Saturday afternoon. The game is designed to teach kids how to put out fires using a fire extinguisher in a safe environment, while also giving them the tast of how difficult it may be to put out some fires with a standard extinguisher.
A group of kids pose for a group photo at the front of a fire engine with Sparky the Fire Dog at the Blackfalds Fire Hall on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 during an open house.
Adults had the opportunity to learn how to use a fire extinguisher to put out a fire during an open house at the Blackfalds Fire Hall on Saturday afternoon.(Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe)
Luke Mertes, 5, is shown how to release a fire extinguisher’s contents during an open house at the Blackfalds Fire Hall on Saturday afternoon.
