Photo: Carlson Manor Haunt helps the hungry

Published on: November 2, 2019 | Last Updated: November 2, 2019 6:31 PM EDT

Jarita Carlson and daughter Lennon Carlson drop off over $240 and 900 lbs of food for the Lacombe and District Food Bank on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The food was collected during the Carlson Manor Haunt, put together by Carlson's husband, Chad, at their home on 54 Erica Drive in Lacombe. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Share Adjust Comment Print

After three days of scaring residents at the Carlson Manor Haunt at 54 Erica Drive, including Halloween night itself, the Carlsons celebrated All Saints Day, Nov. 1, by taking funds and food to the Lacombe and District Food Bank.

Jarita Carlson, the wife of Chad Carlson who puts the haunt together, and their daughter Lennon, dropped off over $240 and 900 lbs. of food for the food bank that was collected from haunted house goers.

Collecting donations for the food bank is an annual tradition and one of their main reasons for putting the haunt together.

Related stories:

Chad Carlson poses in a stock out front of the Carlson Manor Haunt at 54 Erica Drive in Lacombe. The family friendly haunted house, in support of the Lacombe Food Bank, will be open three nights this year – Oct. 29, 30 and 31 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. (Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) jpg

Comments