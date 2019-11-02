Photo: Carlson Manor Haunt helps the hungry

After three days of scaring residents at the Carlson Manor Haunt at 54 Erica Drive, including Halloween night itself, the Carlsons celebrated All Saints Day, Nov. 1, by taking funds and food to the Lacombe and District Food Bank.

Jarita Carlson, the wife of Chad Carlson who puts the haunt together, and their daughter Lennon, dropped off over $240 and 900 lbs. of food for the food bank that was collected from haunted house goers.

Collecting donations for the food bank is an annual tradition and one of their main reasons for putting the haunt together.

