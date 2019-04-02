People’s Party of Canada puts forth first nominee for Red Deer-Lacombe

The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has not only arrived in Red Deer-Lacombe, but has its first candidate hopeful.

On March 27, Lacombe resident Ron Vaillant stepped forward as the first ever to seek nomination for the party in the riding, just two days after the PPC’s Electoral District Association was formally registered on March 25, 2019.

A concerned citizen who believes the political system has been “highjacked,” just as PPC Leader Maxime Bernier has said, Vaillant only recently decided to run.

“The reason I’m (running) is because I want to make absolutely sure that there is at least one candidate here. It doesn’t have to be me, quite frankly,” he said. “I just want to save Canada.”

Vaillant has lived in Lacombe since 2012 and is a journeyman carpenter and pipefitter, but it has only been the last seven or eight months that he started to really get involved in politics.

Describing himself as a fiscal conservative, he became disillusioned by the federal conservatives back when former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney was at the helm of the party. He said he’d hoped Mulroney would be the one to stop the flow of money out of the country – a mess Vaillant attributes to former Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau – but instead said he felt Mulroney was spending money just as poorly.

“I could see right then that the conservative party had failed on its basic fundamental principle of fiscal conservative values,” he said.

“I pretty much gave up on politics because I was just waiting for the train wreck.”

Then the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership race began, and while he initially didn’t care, with the direction Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government were taking Canada, he decided to take a look at the leadership debates.

“I listened to Andrew Scheer for a couple minutes and I paused and said: ‘May God help Canada,’ because I just don’t see him pulling it off,” he said. “I listened to Maxime Bernier for a couple of minutes – there’s a politician who’s actually honest and straight up…When people listen to him they say it’s so refreshing, because you’re not getting some kind of line.”

“Mad Max” Bernier is one of the main reasons he believes the PPC should form the next federal government, particularly because he says he’s willing to stand up for and talk about “Canadian values.”

Among those values is free speech. Vaillant refers to a couple of incidents where people are being barred and fined for referring to those in the transgender community by their biological sex and says “this stuff is just getting way out of control.”

In fact, Vaillant believes Canada is now at a “tipping point” and says that if the Trudeau Liberals are re-elected, “the Canada that we grew up and enjoyed is going to be gone.”

The conservatives, he said, aren’t much different, especially when it comes to tackling Canada’s debt and the immigration issue.

According to The Canadian Taxpayers Federation and their national debt clock, national debt is now over $685 billion – or over $18,547.96 per person. The PPC plans to not only deal with that debt, but believes they can balance the budget in just two years’ time, through scrapping corporate welfare, cutting foreign aid and defunding the CBC.

They also promise to axe a federally-imposed carbon tax, rework the equalization payment formula so Alberta is on more of a level playing field with other provinces, and impose a pipeline on B.C. through 92(10) of the Constitution Act, which no other party has promised.

As well, the PPC wants to decrease immigration to a maximum of 250,000 per year, with 80 per cent made up of economic immigrants, 10 per cent for family reunification and 10 per cent for “true” refugees.

Vaillant says the PPC is “radically different” but believes it’s what the country needs.

“It’s sweeping the nation right now. The thing about it is it’s not being highjacked by special interest groups and crony capitalism,” he said.

“You’ve got this brand new, fresh start and it’s the people’s party…It’s about the people rising up as a populist type of movement.”

The party is polling at just under four per cent of decided voters, according to a Mainstreet poll on the weekend, with its strongest support in Alberta, B.C. and Quebec. Vaillant, and the PPC as a whole, hope that number grows in the months to come.

With the EDA now in place, inquiries and applications to bid for PPC nomination can now be accepted and will continue to be accepted until April 23, 2019.

To get in touch with Ron Vaillant, email him at savecanadappc@gmail.com.

For more information on the People’s Party of Canada, visit www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca.