Paula Law re-elected Lacombe County reeve for seventh term

Paula Law will remain Lacombe County reeve.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22 during their organizational meeting, Lacombe County council re-elected Law, the Division 4 councillor, for a seventh one-year term. She assumed the reeve’s chair after taking the Oath of Office from County Manage Tim Timmons.

Law expressed her thanks to members of council for their continued support and said she is looking forward to another busy year.

“It is my honour and privilege to serve another term as reeve of Lacombe County and to continue advocating for our residents and for central Alberta on regional, provincial and federal issues,” said Law. “I appreciate the trust and confidence my fellow councillors have in me and I’m committed to working with this passionate group of individuals to serve Lacombe County.”

Division 5 Councillor Ken Wigmore was also re-appointed as deputy reeve for a two-year term. Wigmore was first elected as deputy reeve in 2017.

Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) discussions, which are now required under the Municipal Government Act (MGA) are continuing with Eckville, Blackfalds and Lacombe. Agreements have already been signed with Bentley, Alix and Clive. The county is also working on updating InterMunicipal Development Plans (IDP).

“We are fortunate at Lacombe County to have positive, long-standing relationships with our neighbouring municipalities on these important agreements that will ensure mutual understanding and cooperation between our communities,” Law said.