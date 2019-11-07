Part of C&E Trail in Lacombe to be closed for stormwater line construction

Residents are advised that C&E Trail will be closed from Aab Street (72 Avenue) to Hwy 2A on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for stormwater line construction (see map).

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Please obey posted traffic signs and flag persons. Environmental constraints require this stormwater line to be constructed in cold weather conditions.

When complete, a temporary patch of asphalt will be used to cover the work during the winter months.

The patched area, as well as 100 metres of C&E Trail, will be repaved in the spring of 2020. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this construction period.

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe