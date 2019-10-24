Parkview Adventist Academy governance transfers from Burman University to Alberta Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church

In May of 2019, Burman University initiated a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Alberta Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church regarding Parkview Adventist Academy. The goal of the MOU is to transfer governance and ownership of Parkview Adventist Academy (PAA), from Burman University to the Alberta Conference. On October 4, 2019, the Burman University Board of Trustees voted to approve the offer of the MOU to the Alberta Conference. On October 20, 2019, the Alberta Conference Board of Directors voted to accept the offer.

The MOU between the two organizations, which goes into effect November 1, 2019, outlines that The Alberta Conference will commence ownership and operation of PAA in the fall of 2020. Burman University will also provide land and an endowment that will facilitate the building of a new high school. The Alberta Conference will assume full responsibility for the planning and construction of the new facility. PAA will remain at its existing location until the new building is complete. A date for construction has yet to be determined.

Burman University and the Alberta Conference have worked diligently to ensure the long-term success of PAA. The Alberta Conference is happy to accommodate the transition of PAA from a Burman/Seventh-day Adventist Church in Canada entity, to an Alberta Conference school.