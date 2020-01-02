Over 4 million spent in Lacombe Chamber's Passport to Christmas program

The Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the successful wrap up of the Passport to Christmas program.

Passport to Christmas is a local shopping program that runs 6 weeks leading up to the Christmas holidays.

For each $10 spent at one of the 78 participating businesses, the customers collected stamps for their Passport. Each business had a drop box where completed passports were submitted. The prize for the lucky winners are “Lacombe Bucks,” which can be spent at the participating businesses – seven of which are located in Bentley.

This year the program ran Nov.12th through Dec. 24th. The Grand Prize draw took place live on Sunny 94 on Jan. 1st, 2019. The first place prize is $1,500 in Lacombe Bucks, second place is $750 in Lacombe Bucks and third place is $500 in Lacombe Bucks. The prize for partially completed passport is $250 Lacombe Bucks.

This program continues to grow each year and we are excited to announce that 13,929 were turned in during this year’s program, resulting in $4,178,100 This year, there were a record breaking 78 participating businesses. Additionally, there were eight early bird draws totaling an extra $450 to be spent at early bird draw locations.

This is up from last year, when the program tracked $3,662,100 spent in a six-week period between the 77 participating businesses.

2019 program winners:

Fumi Drost – $1,500 Lacombe Shopping Bucks

Cheryl Ekkel – $750 Lacombe Shopping Bucks

Adelle Wierenga – $500 Lacombe Shopping Bucks

Leonard Bevaart – $250 Lacombe Shopping Bucks

The Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization that serves and represents the business community of the City of Lacombe and Lacombe County. The Chamber provides services, benefits, and leadership for positive growth. The membership of the Chamber is comprised of local merchants, professionals, agricultural and industrial businesses, and is partnered with Lacombe Regional Tourism and the Visitor Information Centre.

-Submitted by the Lacombe & District Chamber of Commerce