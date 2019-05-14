North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System takes 2019 APEGA Summit Award

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) has recognized the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission (NRDRWWSC) with the 2019 Project Achievement Award.

The award, given out during APEGA’s Summit Awards in Calgary April 25, recognized the transmission line’s efforts to provide clean, sustainable wastewater treatment for a number of central Albertan communities. It places an emphasis on “outstanding engineering” or geoscience projects aimed at the betterment of society, which the project met through the use of “innovative approaches and leading-edge technologies to provide a modern wastewater solution while protecting a sensitive watershed.”

“The City of Lacombe, along with our partner municipalities, (is) thrilled to be recognized again for this forward-thinking infrastructure project,” said City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey.

“The transmission system not only provides for much-needed long-term sustainability in addressing the critical wastewater needs in our region, but also supports continued growth for Lacombe, Blackfalds, and Lacombe County.”

Ground broke on what was pegged to be a nearly $70-million project that would see wastewater in Lacombe, Lacombe County and Blackfalds sent to Red Deer for treatment. The system was completed on time and under budget, but is still considered to be one of the largest capital projects to be complete in the region in recent years.

The project has also earned other accolades, including the AUMA’s 2018 Sustainability in Collaboration Award.

“Blackfalds town council is honored to be part of the commission that has earned this prestigious award. This is another example of how the communities of Blackfalds, Lacombe and Lacombe County are working together to create opportunities that economically and environmentally benefit us all,” said Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole.

The award was last given out in 2016.

For more information on the NRDRWWSC, visit www.nrdrwwsc.ca.