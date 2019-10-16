North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission wins 2019 APWA Public Works Project of the Year

The North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System has once again earned accolades – this time, as the American Public Works Association (APWA) Alberta Chapter’s Project of the Year.

The award, for projects over $10 million, was given out at the 2019 APWA Excellence in Public Works Conference and Tradeshow in Red Deer Oct. 7-9. The award itself was established to recognize excellence in collaborative efforts in public works projects between the managing agency, consultants and architects and contractors.

“The APWA Alberta Chapter was pleased to present the project of the year award to the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission (NRDRWWSC). It is always great to see commissions like this work collaboratively together to tackle a big project like this,” said APWA Alberta Chapter Past President Peter McDowell.

The North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System pegged to be a nearly $70-million project designed to send wastewater in Lacombe, Lacombe County and Blackfalds to Red Deer for treatment. The project was necessitated by wastewater services reaching capacity in the communities.

The project, designed by Stantec, was completed on time and budget and now provides wastewater solutions for 25,000 central Albertans and protecting the watershed.

The system, which consists of 28 kilometres of pipeline, two major lift stations and an odour management facility, was formally commissioned in April 2018 and pumps wastewater to the treatment plant in Red Deer, which also received capacity upgrades.

“The City of Lacombe, along with our partner municipalities, are thrilled to be recognized once again for this progressive project. The wastewater transmission system provides for much-needed long-term sustainability in addressing the critical wastewater needs in our region, and supports development in our fast-growing communities,” said Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey, who is also director of the NRDRWWSC.

Previously, the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System has taken the 2019 APEGA Summit Award and the 2018 Sustainability in Collaboration Award by AUMA.

For more information on the NRDRWWSC, visit www.nrdrwwsc.ca.