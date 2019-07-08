Nominees announced for Lacombe Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Awards
The first of the nominees for the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business and Community Awards Gala have been announced.
On Monday, the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce announced those in the mix for Non-Profit of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Customer Service – Individual, and Customer Service – Business categories.
Nominees are as follows:
Non-Profit
ECHO Lacombe Association
Lacombe Flying Club
Lacombe Performing Arts Foundation
Lacombe Regional Tourism
Small Business
1000 Words Photography
ACE Auto
Balanced Health + Wellness
Copper Lane Hair Studio
Kraay Family Farm
L.A. Design Centre
LA Liquor
Lacombe Storage Centre
Ruff ‘n Tumble Doggie Daycare and Kennel
Soapy’s Car Wash
TNT Metabolic Igniters
Totally Gluten Free Bakery
Yellow Door Dance Company
Large Business
Cilantro & Chive
D&M Concrete
NOWCO Home Hardware
A Collective Voice Advocating Growth and Prosperity
Customer Service – Individual
Carroll Watson, Lacombe COOP
Rhonda VanNeiuwkerk, Elite Bridal and Fashion Boutique
Torie Goings, LA Liquor
Customer Service – Business
Elite Bridal
Dutchess Flower Company
Lacombe Auto Service Centre Ltd.
MNP
NOWCO Home Hardware
Totally Gluten Free Bakery
Both customer service awards are “People’s choice,” and as such, voting will open for those awards July 19, 2019 and end on Sept. 13, 2019.
Awardees for Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and Farm Family, meanwhile, will be announced at a later date.
Nominees and awardees both will be recognized during the awards gala on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Tickets for the event are $75 each or $500 per table and are now on sale to the public at the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce office, located at 6005-50th Ave., during their regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They can also be purchased on the website at www.lacombechamber.ca.
For more information or to purchase tickets, phone (403)782-4300.
