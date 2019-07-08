Nominees announced for Lacombe Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Awards

The first of the nominees for the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business and Community Awards Gala have been announced.

On Monday, the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce announced those in the mix for Non-Profit of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Customer Service – Individual, and Customer Service – Business categories.

Nominees are as follows:

Non-Profit

ECHO Lacombe Association

Lacombe Flying Club

Lacombe Performing Arts Foundation

Lacombe Regional Tourism

Small Business

1000 Words Photography

ACE Auto

Balanced Health + Wellness

Copper Lane Hair Studio

Kraay Family Farm

L.A. Design Centre

LA Liquor

Lacombe Storage Centre

Ruff ‘n Tumble Doggie Daycare and Kennel

Soapy’s Car Wash

TNT Metabolic Igniters

Totally Gluten Free Bakery

Yellow Door Dance Company

Large Business

Cilantro & Chive

D&M Concrete

NOWCO Home Hardware

Customer Service – Individual

Carroll Watson, Lacombe COOP

Rhonda VanNeiuwkerk, Elite Bridal and Fashion Boutique

Torie Goings, LA Liquor

Customer Service – Business

Elite Bridal

Dutchess Flower Company

Lacombe Auto Service Centre Ltd.

MNP

NOWCO Home Hardware

Totally Gluten Free Bakery

Both customer service awards are “People’s choice,” and as such, voting will open for those awards July 19, 2019 and end on Sept. 13, 2019.

Awardees for Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and Farm Family, meanwhile, will be announced at a later date.

Nominees and awardees both will be recognized during the awards gala on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

Tickets for the event are $75 each or $500 per table and are now on sale to the public at the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce office, located at 6005-50th Ave., during their regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They can also be purchased on the website at www.lacombechamber.ca.

For more information or to purchase tickets, phone (403)782-4300.