No tricks just tips: Lacombe Police Service remind residents to be safe this Halloween

The Lacombe Police Service would like to remind parents, guardians and children that Halloween can be a time of both excitement and potential danger.

To help keep everyone safe, they are asking that everyone abide by the following safety tips Thursday Oct. 31:

Carry a flashlight and choose a costume with bright colours and reflective material to increase

Use makeup instead of masks as they can reduce a person's ability to see obstacles, vehicles and

Avoid long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard

Walk – don’t run and remember to always stop, look and listen before crossing the street

Never jaywalk and only use crosswalks or intersections.

Never trick-or-treat alone and always go in a group or with an adult

If trick-or-treating with friends, tell your parents or guardian your route and when you will be home

Stay in familiar neighbourhoods and only go to homes that are well lit and taking part in Halloween

Never go inside a house to get your treat

Always have your treats checked by an adult before eating them

The Lacombe Police Service is also asking motorists to drive with caution and be on the lookout for trick or-treaters throughout the afternoon and evening