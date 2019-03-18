Municipal census being conducted in Lacombe

The City of Lacombe will officially start conducting the 2019 municipal census on April 2.

Running until June 20, 2019, city residents are being encouraged to complete the census questionnaire online, as just one question is being asked.

“Lacombe is growing, and the city needs accurate, up-to-date population information in order to maximize on the various grants we receive from the provincial and federal governments,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “Many of these grants are calculated on a per capita basis. When you count yourself in, your city receives $210 per person in grant dollars that support our roads, policing, social programs and other important municipal services.”

All households will receive information on the census, as well as a unique PIN required to complete their census online at www.lacombe.ca/census before April 2. The census will be available that same day starting at 8 a.m. until June 20 at 8 p.m.

For those with limited access to computers, there will be a kiosk set up at City Hall, and Lacombe and District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) will also offer in-person assistance to anyone who needs help.

Anyone who completes their census online will be entered into a draw for Kinsmen Aquatic Centre family pool passes.

Those who have not completed online will be visited by enumerators starting on April 15.

“Enumerators will begin collecting census data on April 15 by visiting households that have not responded online,” said Diane Piche, director of Corporate Services. “All census workers will present city-issued identification, and we encourage residents to confirm their identification before answering questions.”

Should an enumerator visit when no one is home, they will leave information on the door indicating they were there. Residents can contact the enumerator to arrange a convenient time for the census worker to return.

Alternatively, residents can also phone (403)302-8551 to complete the census.