MP recognizes summer job grant students

Students who spend their summers preserving history rather than lazing on the beach were recognized for their efforts last Thursday.

A number of students working in Blackfalds, Lacombe, Alix, Mirror, Ponoka, and Red Deer joined Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins for what was the sixth annual Summer Student Tea, held this year at the Alix Wagon Wheel Museum.

He said such students, employed through the Canada Summer Jobs and Young Canada Works programs – in addition to other provincial programs – are crucial in keeping many museums and the history they hold alive.

“The reality is in a lot of communities, especially these smaller communities, museums are run on very tight budgets,” Calkins said. “The help they get from Canada Summer Jobs and Young Canada Works is very critical for their ability to keep the doors open, and offer programs they might not be able to otherwise.”

The Summer Student Tea, he said, actually came from the Millet Museum and Historical Society’s Tracy Leavitt, when Calkins was the MP for Wetaskiwin. At the time, word got out about potential changes to the Canada Summer Jobs program, and so the tea was held to showcase the work those benefiting from the program did for their local museums.

“It started out as a reminder of how invaluable the services that young people, through Canada Summer Jobs and Young Canada Works, provide in our communities,” he said. “Now it’s turned into an opportunity for young people to meet each other and share ideas.”

That’s exactly what happened on Thursday as each group of students updated what their museums were working on.

In Alix, the Alix Wagon Wheel Museum is featuring an exhibit on Irene Parlby, who, if still alive, would’ve been 150 years old this year. A resident of Alix, Parlby was one of the Famous Five, represent the riding of Lacombe for 14 years and became the first female to serve as cabinet minister in Alberta.

They’re also continuing the ongoing search of ways to improve storage for the facility, as much of their collection has to be stored outside of the museum.

In Blackfalds, where the Wadey Centre is just a year old, a single summer student, Reid Mills, is working with the town, Chamber of Commerce and Historical Society to help run and attract visitors to the facility.

For the first time in the history of the Summer Student Tea, the Mirror & District Museum was represented by Yeh-In Kang. Kang says they’re working on transcribing a number of old cassette interviews, as well as working as a secretary, janitor and maintenance person all in one.

The largest group of students came from Lacombe, with a group from both the Blacksmith Shop Museum and Michener House Museum, as well as a couple working with the city through the museum on projects such as heritage designation.

With the loss of Marie Peron as executive director, they’re preparing for someone new to take on the position, and learning skills to help teach area residents about pioneering in Lacombe through a variety of summer programming.

Students from Cronquist House in Red Deer and Fort Ostell in Ponoka, where they’re preparing for a travelling Vimy Ridge exhibit to arrive in the fall, were also recognized.

While just a handful of museums were able to be in attendance, Calkins says there are about 50 students throughout the riding that are hired to be caretakers of history through the Canada Summer Jobs and Young Canada Works programs.

“It’s very heartwarming seeing so many young people wanting to play an active role in our history.”

