More Moe at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex: Moe’s Pizza sponsors referee room

Moe’s Pizza is the latest sponsor to contribute to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex in Lacombe.

On Thursday, restaurant owner Rieley Kay and City of Lacombe Mayor Creasey announced Moe’s Pizza Co. will be the sponsor for the Referee Dressing Room #1 for the next five years.

“On behalf of council, I want to thank Rieley for sponsoring the referee dressing room,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “We are very fortunate in Lacombe to have an enthusiastic and involved business that is constantly looking to give back to the community,”

Kay, who in the past officiated himself, said he was happy to be able to be able contribute to sports in the community in a different way.

“Minor hockey was a big part of my youth,” he said. “When an injury sidelined my push to the big leagues, officiating kept me involved in the game. Now that I am not able to compete in elite on-ice officiating, Moe’s will cheer our teams on from the sidelines, and after the game.”

The sponsorship of a referee dressing room, according to the City of Lacombe website, amounts to $2,500, or five payments of $500 for five years. Gary Moe Auto Group, Can Pak Environmental, Freightliner of Red Deer are just a few of the other sponsors who have sponsored the sports complex.

Other sponsorship opportunities exist, including for two curling rink change rooms, two aquatic centre change rooms, another referee dressing room, the two multi-purpose rooms, splash park and the donor wall. For more information, visit http://lacombe.ca/living/amenities-facilities/gary-moe-auto-group-sportsplex-renovations/sponsorship-opportunities.

“On behalf of citizens and user groups, we offer our thanks to Moe’s Pizza Co. for their generous support,” said Director of Community Services Deborah Juch. “This is another example of the power of collaboration in our arena, and paying it forward.”