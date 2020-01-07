MEGlobal Prentiss site employee campaign raises over 150,000 for United Way of Central Alberta

RED DEER – Today MEGlobal Canada ULC’s Prentiss site is proud to announce its 2019 employee campaign raised more than $150,000 for the United Way of Central Alberta.

In addition to personal contributions through payroll deductions, MEGlobal employees in Prentiss also held several special events to raise funds to support this year’s campaign including a barbecue, sundae bar and a leadership dunk tank.

MEGlobal Canada ULC matched the $70,410 raised by employee pledges, and employees added another $13,078 in special event fund raising for a total contribution of $153,358.

MEGlobal Ft. Saskatchewan Campaign Chair Adele Armstrong said about 75 per cent of site employees participated in the campaign and had a great time for a good cause.

“MEGlobal has partnered with United Way since our inception in 2004 and we are very proud to continue our tradition of giving with an outstanding campaign this year,” she said. “Our employees are so generous and it makes all of us feel good to know that our dollars are going to help meet critical needs in our communities.”

United Way Central Alberta Chief Executive Officer Brett Speight said MEGlobal is one of the leading corporate contributors in the Central Alberta area and their support is greatly appreciated.

“Not only is MEGlobal one of our top contributors year after year, they also support our loaned representative and have done so for the last several years. While their financial contributions to building a stronger community in Central Alberta are so important, we also appreciate the gift of time that MEGlobal team members make to United Way with MEGlobal members currently sitting as members of our Board of Directors and our GenNext cabinet,” he said.

MEGlobal Canada will contribute a total of more than $215,000 to United Ways in Central Alberta and the Capital Region in 2019.