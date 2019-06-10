MEGlobal gives Lacombe area non-profits funding boost

Eight local non-profit organizations are getting a boost through funding from the 2019 MEGlobal Canada Community Contributions Program.

More than $36,000 from MEGlobal Canada ULC (MEGlobal) was allocated for projects ranging from band instruments to environmental projects to SKILLS program materials.

“MEGlobal is proud to be a part of this region and it is important to us that we not only provide jobs and contribute economically, but we also give back to non-profit groups that make our communities even stronger, more sustainable places to live, work and play,” said MEGlobal Prentiss Site Leader David Miller. “By supporting a wide range of projects, we can help provide valuable services and experiences for our area’s families and we appreciate all that these organizations do to help others.”

In addition to funding projects such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Lacombe and District with a grant of $4,933.95 for a new roof, MEGlobal also funded projects supporting music – literally – including a grant for $4,230.48 for the purchase of 40 new music stands for the Lacombe and District Music Festival Association.

“Having MEGlobal support the arts means a lot to this community,” said organizations spokesperson Dr. Craig Colegrave. “Performing arts are a means to foster diversity, communication and education and these music stands will have a positive impact beyond what you can imagine.”

The Lacombe Composite High School will receive $5,000 to provide materials for the school’s SKILLS programs, including culinary arts, welding, photography, robotics and more.

Teacher Dave Irwin said the funding will help meet a great need for the popular and successful programs that have already produced two national champions.

“We do all our own fundraising and it can be hard to get the supplies we need to provide the students with the training that opens so many opportunities up to them,” he said.

The other recipients of the 2019 MEGlobal Community Contributions Program are:

Alix MAC School – $5,000 for CTE labs and equipment

Blackfalds Public Library – $3,000 for a community composting program

Clive School – $4,933.95 for instruments to establish a new junior high fine arts program

Lacombe & District Family & Community Support Services (FCSS) – $2,500 for Backyard Friends Community Suppers

Nature Conservancy of Canada – $5,000 for Red Deer River Natural Area Conservation Plan

MEGlobal and its employees contribute more than $300,000 per year to support events and organizations such as the Ellis Bird Farm, Blackfalds Youth Recognition Night, United Way of Central Alberta, Central Alberta 4-H, Lacombe Days and the Red Deer and Blackfalds Food Banks.

The company also made a $2 million contribution to the Lacombe Athletic Park Association in 2018 for the expansion of the MEGlobal Athletic Park.

MEGlobal has been operating in Prentiss since 2004, originally as a joint venture between The Dow Chemical Company and Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) of Kuwait. It was acquired by the EQUATE Group in 2015. MEGlobal produces ethylene glycol, which is used to make products such as polyester fibres and antifreeze.

-Submitted by MEGlobal Canada