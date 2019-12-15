Man dies after suffering gun shot wounds in suspicious incident: Lacombe police

A man has died from injuries caused by a gun shot wound early Sunday morning in what the Lacombe Police Service calls a suspicious incident.

Police responded to a complaint of the male who had been shot and taken to the Lacombe Hospital and Care Facility. The male died from his injuries shortly after.

Police have deemed the incident as suspicious and entered an investigation.

Two persons of interest have been identified and are in police custody.

Police say there is no risk to public safety, and further information will be provided as the investigation progresses.