LPS searching for missing Melissa Oswell

The Lacombe Police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Melissa Oswell who has been reported as missing.

Oswell is from Edmonton, but was last seen on May 15, 2019, after walking away from a health facility in Lacombe.

She is described as 5’2” tall, 95 Lbs, brown hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Under Armour hoodie and dark pants. She has several tattoos, including three hearts behind her ear, scripture’s on her forearms and feathers on her left shin.

If you have any information, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at (403) 782-3279 or local police. If you wish to remain anonymous with your information, you are welcome to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com.