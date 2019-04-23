LPS deal with stolen vehicles, break and enters and Big Dipper Park fire

On April 1, 2019 the Lacombe Police Service observed an open bay at a gas station in the area of Hwy 12, Lacombe. Further investigation found that entry had been gained and locked money boxes had been broken. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen. This file is still under investigation.

On April 2, 2019 the Lacombe Police Service responded to the Big Dipper Park located on Fairway drive after a fire was reported. After further investigation the fire was found to be intentionally set. This file is still under investigation.

On April 9, 2019 the Lacombe Police Service attempted to stop a BMW after it was observed to be displaying a stolen license plate. Emergency equipment was activated at which time the police entered a criminal flight investigation. Police did not continue following the suspect vehicle due to risk to public safety. This file is still under investigation.

On April 15, 2019 the Lacombe Police entered into an investigation after it was reported three vehicles had been stolen from a local business in the area of Wolf Creek Industrial, Lacombe. The suspects used one of the stolen vehicles to ram the gate causing extensive damage. One of the trucks was later recovered in the Red Deer area. This file is still under investigation.

On April 15, 2019 the Lacombe Police Service entered into an investigation after it was reported that multiple storage units had been entered at a business in the area of Wolf Creek Industrial, Lacombe. Locks had been broken to gain entry. This file is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Lacombe Police Service or local police. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit their website at www.tipsubmit.com.