Letters Sept. 19 - Politicization of education

Many people feel that our curriculum has become too politicized.

The reason is the development of the curriculum has become political is because the progressives developing the curriculum are political.

What makes curriculum political is not the teaching of the basic subjects that were being taught in 1919. Children today start their education as they did 100 years ago – to learn to read, they need to identify the letters of the alphabet, and to learn to do arithmetic, they need to learn the value of numbers. These things cannot be politicized; You can only try to find more effective ways of teaching to accomplish the task.

When the child has accomplished using words and numbers, they can begin to enjoy science, geography and history. Now you have three subjects the progressive curriculum writers and the progressive teachers have been politicizing for the last 100 years. It started a 150 years ago when Darwin introduced his theory of evolution as science. Today, educators use the theory of climate change to indoctrinate children. They are politicizing geography and history by simply not teaching it, or teaching a rewritten history to be more politically correct and make it fit their progressive interpretation.

Health is one subject that has become the most politicized. Simply teaching children to brush their teeth, to eat healthy food and have plenty of physical exercise is no longer sufficient, so the progressive curriculum writers and progressive educators have decided that a new humanistic religion should fill the vacuum created because Christian values are no longer taught. Christian values like do unto others as you would have them do unto you, or that there is such a thing as right and wrong. Instead children are allowed decide for themselves what is right for them even if it is not necessarily right for anyone else. Today the politicizing of the health curriculum starts in kindergarten. it has been expanded to acceptance or tolerance towards everything relating to sexual activity.

The last administration believed the education system must tolerate all value systems except Christianity, so it is obvious the NDP’s Department of Education was intent on politicizing the curriculum even more.

There is a saying that says: “religion should stay out of government and government should stay out of religion.” Governments don’t want the values of Christianity in government, but feel it’s okay to incorporate their political views into education.

Our Canadian education system, in total, was developed by Christian denominations – Catholic and Protestant. Eventually, the Protestants turned their system over to the government to accommodate everyone, religious or non-religious. Unlike today, there was peace in the system.

If governments insist on incorporating humanistic religion into the education curriculum they must also allow alternate schools that teach the basic curriculum with add-ons of the different moral values of the different faiths. Otherwise there will be no peace in the Department of Education.

-George Friesen,

Lacombe, Alta.

Honestly honest

Recently, I very forgetfully left my purse in a shopping cart after locking it. When about to make a payment in a nearby store, I suddenly realized my error and rushed back to rectify it.

In the process, I noticed a young man heading towards No Frills with what looked like my purse in hand. Fortunately, I arrived at the store just as the young man was leaving and was able to extend my heartfelt thanks. He had, indeed, found my purse and left it with a clerk who a moment later returned it to me.

How very grateful I am to such kind and honest people!

-Sheila Newman,

Rosedale Valley, Alta.

Thank you Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County for hosting Alberta’s first Masters Games

On behalf of Alberta Sport Connection (ASC), thank you Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County, the Alberta Masters Games Host Society, all organizers, volunteers, sponsors and residents for your warm hospitality at the first-ever 2019 Alberta Masters Games for athletes 30 years of age or more.

From August 22-25, you welcomed and impressed 1,000 athletes from throughout the province and their families and spectators who visited your area to take part in the 12-event, four-day multi-sport competition, that also featured 3-days of live outdoor concerts. Your 650 amazing volunteers worked tirelessly to make everything run smoothly and were incredible ambassadors for the Rocky Mountain House area. Hosting this four-day event was a tremendous two-year undertaking.

ASC and our provincial sport partners are extremely grateful for Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County’s enthusiasm, compassion and commitment to sport and our province’s mature athletes.

The games highlighted how sport supports local communities; has significant economic benefits; and adds to quality of life for participants, visitors and local citizens. The legacy of the Masters Games will continue for years to come with the upgraded sport facilities, multi-use facilities and a trained volunteer base for future events.

Thank you again to Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County for hosting this inaugural province-wide sport competition. Your hospitality will be remembered and appreciated for years to come.

-Dr. Stephen Norris,

Chair, Alberta Sport Connection