Lacombian charged with assault, arrested by Innisfail RCMP

On July 12, 2019, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Innisfail RCMP responded to a complaint for a distraught female who was camping where the Red Deer and Medicine Rivers meet.

Innisfail RCMP made contact with the female who stated she had been assaulted by her male companion. The victim was stuck on the south side of the river and could not leave the situation.

Due to the high river flow and the secluded area, Innisfail RCMP received assistance from Red Deer County Search & Rescue, Rocky Mountain House Search & Rescue, Innisfail and Red Deer County Fire Departments, the Civilian Aviation Search & Rescue, Red Deer County Community Peace Officers, Raven Crime Watch, and Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

Due to the assistance from multiple agencies and the public, the victim was located and RCMP were able to arrest the male.

Fritz Solberg, 38, of Lacombe was arrested without incident and was charged with the following:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm;

Choking to overcome resistance;

Intimidation;

Uttering Threats; and

Theft Under $5,000

Solberg has been remanded to attend Red Deer Provincial Court on July 16th 2019, at 9:30 a.m.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.

-Innisfail RCMP