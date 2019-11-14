Lacombe's Wolf Creek Drive to be closed Nov. 21 for crossing repairs

Residents are advised that Wolf Creek Drive will be closed from 50 Ave. to 52 Ave. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, to allow CP Rail crews to complete crossing repairs (Mile 10.64 of the Brechter Sub-division).

Repair work is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting. Detours will be in place (see above map – the detour route is highlighted in orange).

‘Local Traffic Only’ signage will also be in place to allow for business access within the closure zone.

Please obey all posted signage and flag persons. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this construction period.

–Submitted by the City of Lacombe