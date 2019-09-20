Lacombe's St. Andrew's Church conservation project underway

Lacombe’s St. Andrew’s United Church is getting a facelift.

A conservation project on the building’s recognizable red-brick masonry is now underway on the east and south walls, and is expected to be completed by the end of fall.

The work is going ahead thanks to a $10,000 Municipal Historic Resource Grant from the City of Lacombe’s Heritage Resources Committee.

“We are committed to the conservation and protection of our venerable historic places,” said Melissa Blunden, the chair of the Heritage Resources Committee and executive director of the Lacombe and District Historical Society.

“The current restoration of the brick walls at St. Andrews is an example of the projects the committee is eager to assist with, and we welcome applications for grant funding from all municipally-designated buildings.”

The church, which is located at the corner of 53 St. and 51 Ave. was originally constructed in 1908-1909, and is designed in the Gothic Revival style, taking inspiration from medieval design, and is described as “an example of Lacombe’s high quality architecture.”

It was built to serve the Grace Methodist and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Churches, who had been operating cooperatively in the community since 1894. In 1922, the two congregations merged, and became St. Andrew’s United Church.

In 2014, the church became the first building in Lacombe to be designated as a Municipal Heritage Resource under the Heritage Management Plan, a decision made to preserve the building that marks the community’s early spiritual history and growth. Several other buildings have been designated since, including the Lacombe Blacksmith Shop, Michener House, the Kanngiesser Building, Young Residence, Fraser-MacDonald Building and the Lacombe Cenotaph.

“We are dedicated to working with property owners who wish to preserve their heritage buildings,”said City Planner Jennifer Kirchner. “Buildings aged 50 years and older can potentially be designated, and those that receive designation can apply for grant funding from both the city and the provincial government.”

For more information about the Heritage Preservation Program, contact Jen Kirchner at jkirchner@lacombe.ca.