Lacombe's Light up the Night festival to kick off holiday season

Lacombe residents won’t have to pass through the seven levels of Candy Cane Forest or through the sea of swirly-twirly gumdrops to find Christmas cheer – they’ll just have to head to Lacombe’s downtown core for the Light up the Night festival.

Central Alberta’s most extensive Christmas festival is making it’s return for a ninth straight year Nov. 21-24 with the aim of bringing the community together in the spirit of the season.

“It’s a community celebration,” said resident Christmas enthusiast and Lacombe’s Community and Economic Development Manager Guy Lapointe. “Rather than having dignitaries and cool floats from other communities, it’s our friends and neighbours that are in the Santa Claus Parade. The same people are standing beside us when we turn on the lights. We’re shopping local and supporting local. It’s a little bit different in that respect – it’s all about our community.”

Festivities get underway Thursday evening, but the main event will be the annual Tim Hortons Santa Claus Parade at 6 p.m., and parade goers can expect to see around 40 entries lighting the way for Santa Claus himself as he makes his way through downtown streets en route to the Lacombe Memorial Centre. Prior to the parade, roving carollers and fire dancers will entertain those on the streets waiting for Santa to arrive.

Following the parade at 6:45 p.m. will be the annual lighting of 60,000 lights in Lest We Forget Park, and while Lacombe will once again lean towards the more traditional and simple style of light decorations, there will be some upgrades and additions this year, as evidenced by city staff spending a considerable amount of time up in the trees of the park in recent weeks.

“We spent a lot of time on the lights display this year. We committed an entire week to changing things over – some of the lights had been up for a little while. We certainly have way more lights, but we also replaced some of the lights that were starting to get dark and dingy and a little beat up,” he said. “I think the lights display will be mind-blowing for some people.”

Accompanying lights in the park will be ice sculptures, with this year’s expected theme to be Santa’s sleigh.

Of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to look for gifts for family and friends, including Santa’s Workshop, a new addition allowing youngsters 12 years of age and under to go shopping for gifts $10 and under with the help of a Lacombe Pathfinder.

While the littles are busy shopping, adults can browse Lacombe’s Christmas Craft and Gift Show, as well as the Under $100 Art Market from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Downtown businesses, as well as those at Lacombe Centre Mall will also be open late for “Moonlight Madness” shopping, and while people are shopping, they can work on filling out their Lacombe Chamber of Commerce Passport to Christmas Passports, as well as participate in the “Where’s Buddy” challenge, where all are encouraged to find pictures of Buddy the Elf (Lapointe) and fill out a stamp card to enter a draw for a box of goodies.

“The businesses were looking for something to replicate their success of Chairs for Charity and the Scarecrow Contest during the harvest festival. They just thought this was a great way to pull it all together and hopefully get people through doors,” said Lapointe.

There will be no shortage of festive entertainment, either, with musical performances in the LMC’s Fireside Lounge throughout the festival, and a number of concerts at the new Lacombe Performing Arts Centre, including “Sometimes in Winter” featuring the Central Alberta Chamber Players, and performances of “A Christmas Carol” by Homegrown Theatre Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Other new additions include skate with Buddy the Elf, a Gingerbread House Contest at the Michener House Museum, and even more old favourite activities will return as well.

The festive fun won’t stop with at the conclusion of the festival, either.

The CP Holiday Train will make its return to the community on Friday, Dec. 6, night time Twinkle Tours will give residents a Santa’s eye view of Christmas and other lights in central Alberta (details to be announced), and a Christmas Lights contest and geocaching event will be held. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District will host their annual Big Christmas Dinner and Awards Night and a number of Christmas concerts will be held at the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre, including Flatiron Jazz’s annual Singing, Swinging Christmas on Nov. 27.

On Friday, Dec. 20, should weather cooperate, the city will host one last Christmas event for the community with skating and tobogganing at Cranna Lake, followed by what promises to be a bigger and better than ever Christmas fireworks display.

“We should have a monumental holiday extravaganza this year in terms of fireworks,” said Lapoint. “We’re excited…Everybody comes out and it’s a really great, fun community event.”

With so much going on in the community, all are encouraged to visit www.lacombetourism.com/signature-events/light-up-the-night-lacombe for the full, detailed list of Light Up the Night events and follow the Lacombe Globe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for coverage throughout the festival.