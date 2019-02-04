Lacombe’s Charis Village to begin construction of Chinook Villa this spring

Seniors housing at Charis Village will be coming a little sooner than expected with construction of Chinook Villa set to begin.

While the original plan was to wait until half of the 46 units were spoken for, Eagle Builders will now go ahead with construction this April, with completion expected by early Spring 2020, if not sooner.

“It’s exciting to see this great, big, audacious dream finally start to come together,” said Charis Village Housing Society’s Shelley Agrey. “It’s coming much faster than we thought.”

Ground was broke on the Charis Village Seniors Housing Project in October 2018, after nearly a decade of planning and preparation. An over $22-million project near Henner’s Pond on the city’s north end, it will offer independent living units, as well as assisted living and long term care facilities which meet the medical, mental and spiritual needs of its residents.

Designed to be a “community of care,” it will be operated with Christian principles in mind, even though it won’t only be open to those who identify as being of Christian faith.

“It was started by a Christian-minded group – it’s based on their values, which are giving dignity and respect to the seniors, caring for each other, but it’s not just for Christians,” said Agrey. “They believe it will be really loving, supportive place for people to live.”

The first phase of the project will be geared towards those looking to live independently, and will officially be underway once the snow melts and construction can begin on Chinook Villa.

A four-storey apartment building, Chinook Villa will boast a first floor common area for gatherings, heated underground parking, quality interior furnishings such as quartz countertops, and storage for every suite, which range in size from 908-1,394 square feet.

A total of 20 duplexes are also planned, with construction slated for when life leases are signed.

Information sessions will be held for those looking to learn more about Charis Village, housing options or how a life lease works.

The first of the sessions will be held Feb. 12 at the College Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 7:30 p.m.

Other sessions will be at the SonRise Christian Reformed Church in Ponoka Feb. 25 at 7:15 p.m., and Redeemer United Reform Church in Lacombe Feb. 28 at 7:15 p.m.

For further information, call (403)506-0051, visit www.charisvillage.ca online or Charis Village on Facebook, or stop by the Charis Village Housing Society’s sales office in downtown Lacombe at #306 Parkland Place, 5033-52 St.