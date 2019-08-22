Lacombe youth represents Alberta in tournament

Myles Pallister went into the Baseball Canada Cup knowing there was going to be tough competition from all across Canada.

“I’m surprised – I’m pitching as well as I can, throwing well, and there’s 25 other guys who are the same… It gives you extra motivation to be that little bit better than them because there’s a lot of guys who are all fighting for the same thing and they’re all pretty similar here,” Pallister said.

Team Alberta finished ninth during the tournament in Regina, but that did not discourage Pallister. He had the chance to pitch a few times and have fun out on the field.

“I throw pretty hard which is a pretty good tool to have – it gets people’s attention. Also, I think another thing that sets me apart maybe is that I like to have fun. I’m a different breed out there. I like smiling and laughing and I think it’s something people look forward to,” he said.

For this incoming high school senior, the tournament was more than just qualifying for Team Canada. He has has his sights set on playing college ball and wants to land a scholarship for next year, which he said is what gives him another edge over everyone else.

“That’s also a thing I think helps set me apart, I care more about school than baseball; I try pretty hard there and I think it makes me different than other guys for sure,” he said.

Up on the mound, there are around 10 to 15 scouts all from different colleges with radar guns in hand. Baseball is something Pallister has played since he was five years old, which shows in his confident nature.

Even in front of scouts, he laughed and said “I’m not going to lie, I kind of live for the spotlight.”

“This game was built for me. I’ve never had fun with any other sport,” he said. “Baseball doesn’t seem like I’m working hard. I’m just playing, which is all you can ask for.”