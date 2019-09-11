Lacombe urging citizens to have their say on solid waste collection in the community
The City of Lacombe is seeking to engage the public about the future of solid waste collection in the community.
The city is working with Tetra-Tech Canada Inc. to conduct a comprehensive review of the municipality’s solid waste system with the following goals:
- To benchmark value for service against that of comparable municipalities, and
- To develop a long term plan for managing the city’s solid waste in a sustainable, fiscally
responsible manner.
We invite residents and businesses to participate in a short survey about the solid waste system at:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQYrgOAAHSrgv6pjWtMmNs0pQzXOBsfDbx4b70FHNFX_L4yw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1.
Council identified the need to review the city’s solid waste system in their 2018-2021 Strategic Plan.
The solid waste system includes the collection of garbage, recycling, green waste, and the Trash to Treasure Week, Community Clean Up and Toxic E-waste Roundup events.
For more information, go to www.lacombe.ca/garbagereview.
-Submitted by the City of Lacombe
