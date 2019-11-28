Lacombe Upper Elementary School focuses on health at annual fair for students

The focus was on health, of the mind, body and spirit for the 18th annual Healthy Living Fair at École Lacombe Upper Elementary School in Lacombe.

The fair, held Nov. 20, saw 21 sessions for students that covered everything from healthy eating, physical activity, and learning how to make healthy choices.

“We try to expose our kids to as many different opportunities during this day as possible,” said

Nicole Rawlinson, assistant principal. “From activities that they maybe haven’t been part of before.”

It was the variety that was engaging, according to Grade 6 student Jaxxon Willington.

“There is always something different about each one. There is a karate session, or build your own food; it is fun for everybody. You can learn all this new stuff you never knew,” said Jaxxon.

“I really liked karate, because I like being physically active and it was interesting to learn these different things you could do for self-defence. It really intrigued me to learn more.”

For Grade 5 student Sadie Unger it was the art session that was her favourite.

“I liked the art station, because there was music playing and everyone was quiet,” said Sadie. “We were all drawing and you got to choose what you drew, I like that one.

Rawlinson said many students are involved in activities outside of school, but the fair allows them to explore further and learn about other healthy opportunities.

“This is a day to taste something you have never tasted, do an activity you have never done,” she said adding, it’s made possible by the community support.

“We have 21 sessions in total and everyone of them is led by a local expert, and some have been a part of the fair for many years,” said Rawlinson. “This year we also have a cultural session with Randall Moonias, who teaches about traditional Cree drumming and the heart of Mother Earth. It shows the students that health doesn’t just mean one thing, or two things. It actually means a bunch of things and how they take care of themselves, their bodies, minds, and spirits.”

And, some sessions left students shocked.

There was a giant Slurpee, which I knew had tonnes of sugar, but didn’t know there were 36 teaspoons of it,” said Jaxxon. “It makes you think again before asking to get something that you know is full of sugar.”

Part of the sessions included the School Resource Officer and Emergency Medical Services to help educate students about different dangers.

“It is funny because that is my favourite part; the connections and supports that we have in this community,” said Rawlinson. “The fact that we have so many people who want to come and be a part of what’s going on here in our building.”

–Submitted by Wolf Creek Public Schools