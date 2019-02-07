Lacombe tops Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Crib Championship

The Lacombe Legion Branch #79 was represented at the Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Crib Championship in Drayton Valley last weekend by the team of Andy Gauthier, Cherry Baird, Dewey Baird and Arnie MacAskill.

After two days of play and 60 games of crib, Lacombe managed to come out on top with 44 points, three points more than second place.

Winning the Provincial Championship means that the Lacombe team now moves on to Ottawa in April to represent Alberta at the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Championship. This will be the third trip to Dominions for the team.

There are over 1,400 legions across the country, and cribbage players in each. Teams participate in zones, before moving on to provincials and then, should they be successful to the dominion championships.