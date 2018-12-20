Lacombe to provide expanded bylaw enforcement

Those in the city clamouring for extended Bylaw Enforcement service have gotten their wish.

On Thursday morning, the city formally announced it would be increasing bylaw enforcement service to also include evening hours and Saturdays as of January 7, 2019.

“Along with expanding the level of service, our bylaw officers will have enhanced focus on municipal bylaws,” said Diane Piche, director of corporate services with the city.

Bylaw enforcement primarily deals with concerns around snow and ice removal – or lack therof, parking, animal control, nuiscances, unsightly premises’, as well as business licences and more. The department, according to a city release, includes professional, well-trained officers providing a “visible public safety presence, contribute to the community’s order, and promote the community standards to enhance the quality of life in Lacombe.”

Residents needing to contact Bylaw Enforcement Services can do so at (403)782-1269 or by email at bylaw@lacombe.ca Monday to Saturday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.