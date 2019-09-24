Lacombe teen killed in collision in Ponoka County

Ponoka County, Alta. – RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision this past weekend.

On September 21, 2019, at approximately 6:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 795 just north of Highway 53. Investigation revealed a southbound sedan crossed the centre line and struck a northbound pickup truck.

The 17-year-old male driver and 16-year-old male passenger of the sedan were transported by STARS to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 54-year-old male was, examined at scene by EMS and released.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene to assist the investigation.

Unfortunately, on September 22, 2019, the 17-year-old male driver from Lacombe died in hospital as result of his injuries.

No charges are anticipated.

-Ponoka RCMP