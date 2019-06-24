Lacombe schedules patch work for west end of Highway 12

Highway 12 will soon have a smoother surface to drive on as re-patch work is scheduled for later this week.

The City of Lacombe issued a release Thursday in response to “concerns about the poor post-construction state of Hwy 12 on the west side of Lacombe,” and are working with the contractor to smooth sections of the now very bumpy highway corridor to comply with established roadway standards.

“We acknowledge and understand motorists’ frustrations with the current state of the road surface and we will do better,” said Director of Operations and Planning Jordan Thompson.

“The temporary patches fall short of our standard for such a busy roadway. We are working with Pidherney’s on an immediate fix to improve driveability, with a permanent, long-term solution to be applied later next week, weather dependent.”

With rainy weather in the forecast, efforts for permanent patching are being hampered.

In the meantime, the city advises the contractor has assigned a full time crew member to continually monitor and maintain existing road patches. The worker will be on site at 6 a.m. every day, repairing and refilling any potholes that develop.

Motorists are asked to obey all posted signs and flag persons, and the city thanks all for their patience and understanding during the construction period.