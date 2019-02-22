Lacombe saw increase in break and enters in February

The Lacombe Police Service (LPS) says February saw an increase in both vehicle entries and break and enters to home reported in the Lacombe area.

“Since Feb. 16, 2019, police have responded to a large number of break and enters in the community. We want to encourage everyone to vigilant and call in any suspicious activity day or night as we offer 24-hour service, seven days a week,” said Cst. Vaughan Bleasdale, the new community liaison officer for Lacombe Police Service (LPS).

One of the more recent incidents included one last Monday, Feb. 18 when LPS responded to Bruns Crescent after report of two people attempting to break into a vehicle. The two suspects left the scene in a silver 2000 Dodge Caravan.

Police located the vehicle in the area of 50th Ave. where police attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to pull over for police and continued northbound on Hwy 2A.

Police did not initiate a pursuit, but further investigation found the vehicle to be stolen out of the Wetaskiwin area.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Lacombe Police Service at (403)782-3279 or local police. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.tipsubmit.com online.